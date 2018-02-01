Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Heads out for conditioning assignment
Soshnikov (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment.
Soshnikov has not played since Nov. 24 against Carolina, having been sidelined for the past 28 contests. The winger is expected to play 3-4 games with the Marlies, per Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, before he will rejoin the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Looking at conditioning stint•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Receives call to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Heads to Marlies camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Ready for upcoming season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Still not cleared medically•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...