Soshnikov (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment.

Soshnikov has not played since Nov. 24 against Carolina, having been sidelined for the past 28 contests. The winger is expected to play 3-4 games with the Marlies, per Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, before he will rejoin the Maple Leafs.

