Soshnikov will start the season in the AHL after being a late cut by the Leafs on Monday, reports the Toronto Sun.

Unfortunately, Soshnikov was in the unenviable position of being able to pass freely to the AHL without waivers. It was an easy call for the Leafs, that insist the speedster will be among the first few Marlies called up if there's an injury or suspension.

