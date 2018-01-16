Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Looking at conditioning stint
Soshnikov (lower body) will likely be assigned to a conditioning stint with AHL Toronto once he is healthy, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
There is still no exact timeline for when Soshnikov might actually be healthy, but even once he is medically cleared, he will almost certainly take some time with the AHL club to get back up to NHL speed. Regardless, the 24-year-old has no points yet this season and just 14 total in his career, so it's not like fantasy owners are champing at the bit for him to return soon.
