Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Staying on IR
Soshnikov (lower body) will be recalled from minors Monday, but remain on injured reserve for the time being, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Soshnikov reached the CBA designated maximum of five minor-league games while on a conditioning assignment, which mandates he return to the Maple Leafs. Despite the outings with the Marlies, the winger has yet to be cleared by team doctors, according to general manager Lou Lamoriello. Once the 23-year-old is given the all-clear, Toronto will need to either place him on waivers for the purpose of reassigning him to the AHL or make a corresponding roster move.
