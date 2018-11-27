Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Absent from morning session
Zaitsev (undisclosed) missed morning skate Tuesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
The concern is that Zaitsev might still be fighting off his illness, despite blocking four shots and seeing a normal workload in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Bruins. We'll update you as more information becomes available.
