Play

Zaitsev recorded three blocks in his return from a foot injury against the Islanders on Wednesday.

Zaitsev clearly wasn't holding back as he also registered a pair of hits, putting his body on the line. The Moscow native logged 21:56 of ice time, which ended his 17-game absence. Dating back to before his injury, the defenseman is currently riding a nine-game pointless streak.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories