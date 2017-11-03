Zaitsev only has one point (an assist) in the last 10 games.

The Russian has averaged plenty of ice time (23:26) over that span, so his offensive slide is quite concerning, especially with the Maple Leafs ranked second in the league in scoring at 3.79 goals per contest. Zaitsev did pick up five blocked shots against the Kings on Thursday, but there needs to be more layers to his game in order to justify starting him in fantasy.