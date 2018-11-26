Zaitsev is under the weather and is a game-time decision versus Boston on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

While coach Mike Babcock told reporters he expects Zaitsev to be able to play, the bench boss was less than certain, which leaves open the possibility the defenseman will be sidelined against the Bruins. Martin Marincin -- who took Zaitsev's spot at Monday's game-day skate, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun -- figures to slot into the lineup if Zaitsev is unable to go.