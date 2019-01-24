Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Finally nets first goal of season
Zaitsev scored his first goal of the season Wednesday against the Capitals.
He's been a steady minute-muncher this season, but the offensive touch he showed in his rookie season (36 points in 2016-17) has all but dried up. Zaitsev's value is on the ice, not in the fantasy arena ... other than the protection he provides to his netminders.
