Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Game-time call
Zaitsev (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Predators on Thursday, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Zaitsev has missed the last five games due to an illness, which has allowed Roman Polak to work his way back into the lineup. In his sophomore campaign, the 25-year-old Zaitsev has notched four goals, eight helpers and 46 shots on goal.
