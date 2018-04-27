Zaitsev will travel to Denmark on Saturday to prepare for the next month's World Championship, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Russian only had two assists representing his point total over seven games of the first-round playoff series against Boston, and his decision to participate in the international tournament validates the notion that he was even healthy against the B's. Of course, it's not all about points with Zaitsev, as he's naturally more useful in his own zone based on an output of 113 hits and 134 blocked shots during the regular season.