Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Getting ready for World Championship
Zaitsev will travel to Denmark on Saturday to prepare for the next month's World Championship, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Russian only had two assists representing his point total over seven games of the first-round playoff series against Boston, and his decision to participate in the international tournament validates the notion that he was even healthy against the B's. Of course, it's not all about points with Zaitsev, as he's naturally more useful in his own zone based on an output of 113 hits and 134 blocked shots during the regular season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Two helpers in Game 6 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Sets new career high in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Expected back in action Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Out against Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Status quo with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...