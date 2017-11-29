Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Goals in two straight
Zaitsev scored a goal while skating a team-high 23:37 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Zaitsev's second-period tally made it 2-0 at the time and turned into the game-winner when the hosts got one back in the third period. The Moscow native has lit the lamp in consecutive games following a 21-game goal drought. Coincidentally, he preceded that dry spell with goals in consecutive appearances as well.
