Zaitsev (illness) will be included in Monday's lineup against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman wasn't available for morning skate and was deemed a game-time decision, but Zaitsev is projected to form the second pairing with Jake Gardiner in the upcoming contest. He has only two assists standing as his entire point total over 24 games, but the Russian is averaging 20:40 of ice time with 45 hits and 49 blocked shots to help the Leafs' goaltenders.