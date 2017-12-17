Zaitsev was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Sunday.

The second-year blueliner apparently suffered the injury while blocking a shot in Friday's contest against the Red Wings, as he was forced to leave briefly before completing the game. Not much else is known about the nature of this injury, but Zaitsev will miss at least a week of action before becoming eligible for activation from injured reserve. In a corresponding move, fellow defenseman Martin Marincin was recalled from the AHL.