Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Killing penalties not scoring
Zaitsev has two points in his last 13 games.
Zaitsev continues to log a lot of ice time, including heavy minutes on the penalty kill. That helps the Leafs, but does not do anything for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Practices with Muzzin on Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Finally nets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Posts rare two-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Looks ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Absent from morning session•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Steps in front of four shots•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...