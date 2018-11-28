Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Looks ready to rock
Zaitsev (illness) is expected to play Wednesday evening against the Sharks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Zaitsev's status has wavered lately since he's been under the weather, but the plodding defenseman partook in morning skate and all signs point to him suiting up for the upcoming contest. Look for Zaitsev to form the second pair with Jake Gardiner.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Absent from morning session•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Steps in front of four shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Good to go•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Notches assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Slow start to season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...