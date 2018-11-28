Zaitsev (illness) is expected to play Wednesday evening against the Sharks, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Zaitsev's status has wavered lately since he's been under the weather, but the plodding defenseman partook in morning skate and all signs point to him suiting up for the upcoming contest. Look for Zaitsev to form the second pair with Jake Gardiner.

