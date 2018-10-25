Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Notches assist in win
Zaitsev played a team-high 25:29 on Wednesday, recording an assist in a 4-2 win over the Jets.
It was only Zaitsev's second assist of the season and the Russian blueliner has yet to score a goal in 2018-19. It's been a slow start to the year for Zaitsev who will look to build off this performance Saturday when the Maple Leafs host Winnipeg in the second half of a home-and-home.
