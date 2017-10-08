Play

Zaitsev scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Zaitsev had an excellent, if not somewhat surprising, 2016-17 season and he's off to a solid start to 2017-18. He will deliver surprising depth to your fantasy squad and who knows -- he might top 40 points this season.

