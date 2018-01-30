Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: On target for Wednesday return
Zaitsev (foot) practiced Monday and looks likely to be in the lineup Wednesday against the Islanders, reports the Toronto Sun.
"It's pretty evident we missed him," said coach Mike Babcock of the defender who went down Dec. 15. Zaitsev looked great Monday and had no problems keeping up with the pace of the practice. That's great news for the Leafs and his owners, as getting him back on the ice will stabilize the back end and hopefully get the team back into a winning groove.
