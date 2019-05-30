The Maple Leafs and Zaitsev are working together to "find him a fresh start," Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Zaitsev was pretty good for Toronto during his first season with the club in 2016-17, notching four goals and 36 points in 82 games while averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per contest. That performance prompted the Maple Leafs to sign him to a monster seven-year, $31.5 million contract extension ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. However, the 27-year-old Russian simply hasn't lived up to that deal over the past two seasons, totaling a meager 27 points in 141 games, so it makes sense for the Leafs to try and cut their losses and ship him to another team. However, any club willing to take on the underpeforming blueliner's $4.5 million annual cap hit will undoubtedly be looking for Toronto to sweeten the deal with prospects, draft picks or another NHL-ready player.