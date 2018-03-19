Zaitsev (illness) will miss Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Zaitsev -- who has been out of action for the Leafs' previous four outings -- will be sidelined once again due to a lingering illness. The fact that the blueliner will travel with the team on its two-game road trip is certainly an encouraging sign. Travis Dermott should continue to fill in for Zaitsev until he is given the all-clear.