Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Out at least two weeks
Updating an earlier report, Zaitsev (lower body) is expected to be out of action for at least two weeks, reports the Toronto Sun.
The injury may have happened when Zaitsev blocked a shot Friday night against Detroit, but there was no confirmation from the always tight-lipped Leafs.
