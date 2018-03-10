Zaitsev will miss Saturday's game against the Penguins with an illness.

This was a late bit of news that did not come up until just before the game. With Zaitsev out Connor Carrick has drawn into the lineup. The Maple Leafs don't play again until Wednesday, so unless this is a bad case of the flu this should be the only game the Russian defenseman misses.

