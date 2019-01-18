Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Posts rare two-point night
Zaitsev notched a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.
The two assists snap a 12-game pointless drought for Zaitsev who only has three points since Oct. 24. That level of inconsistency will not do you well in fantasy, so stay away from Zaitsev until he starts finding the scoresheet more frequently.
