Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Practices with Muzzin on Wednesday
Zaitsev skated with Jake Muzzin at practice on Wednesday.
Coach Mike Babcock had juggled pairings Tuesday in a win over the Avs and shifted Muzzin to a spot beside Zaitsev. The practice continued the pairing. The righty has just seven points in 56 games this season and has been weak defensively, so a move to skate with the strong Muzzin would certainly solve that worry. Or showcase Zaitsev for a trade. Even it that was to happen, he's not fantasy worthy.
