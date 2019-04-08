Zaitsev (rest) was back at practice Monday preparing for Game 1 versus Boston on Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Zaitsev was given the night off for the regular-season finale versus Montreal on Saturday, but appears to be back and ready to go for the playoffs. The defenseman should continue to log right around his 20:28 season average for ice time during the opening round matchup with the Bruins. The Russian's lack of consistent offensive contributions, combined with his absence from the power play, limits his fantasy viability.