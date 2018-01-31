Zaitsev (foot) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Wednesday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Zaitsev is suiting up for the first time since Dec. 15 (a 17-game absence). Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was bogged down in an eight-game pointless streak, during which he fired a mere seven shots on net. At this point, it seems unlikely the Russian will match his rookie campaign of 36 points in 82 games.