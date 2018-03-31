Zaitsev scored a goal in a 5-4 victory over the Islanders on Friday night.

The 26-year-old has become a more defensively responsible player this season, but it's take a toll on his fantasy value. While his goal Friday gave him one more than last season, he's still 26 points off his 2016-17 pace. Zaitsev missed a quarter of the 2017-18 season, but his points per game and shots per game averages have decreased dramatically. The biggest issue appears to be from the lack of power-play production. Last season, Zaitsev posted 11 assists on the man advantage; this season, he has none. The good news is his plus-minus has increased from minus-22 to plus-9, but that probably doesn't offset the lack of point production for most owners.