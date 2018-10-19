Zaitsev recorded one shot on goal Thursday, blocking two more in a 3-0 home loss to Pittsburgh.

In eight games, the 26-year-old Russian defenseman has only a single assist to go along with a minus-4 rating. Meanwhile, Zaitsev put up 36 points in his rookie campaign, playing in every game along the way. Last year saw him miss 22 contests due to injury and finished the season with only 13 points as a result. Even though wins have found them early and often, the Maple Leafs need more than they're getting out of the former KHL standout.