The Maple Leafs don't have any updates on Zaitsev (illness), Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Reading between the lines, this means Zaitsev remains day-to-day with slim odds of suiting up for Thursday's road game against the Sabres. We'll let you know if anything changes on that front, but his situation appears murky at best. Zaitsev owns 12 points (four goals, eight assists) through 51 games this season, but his true bread and butter has come in the form of blocked shots, with the Russian already redirecting 127 of those.