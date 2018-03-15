Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Status quo with injury
The Maple Leafs don't have any updates on Zaitsev (illness), Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Reading between the lines, this means Zaitsev remains day-to-day with slim odds of suiting up for Thursday's road game against the Sabres. We'll let you know if anything changes on that front, but his situation appears murky at best. Zaitsev owns 12 points (four goals, eight assists) through 51 games this season, but his true bread and butter has come in the form of blocked shots, with the Russian already redirecting 127 of those.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Still under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Out Saturday with flu•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Back to blocking shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: On target for Wednesday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Still 2-3 weeks away•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...