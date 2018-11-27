Zaitsev (illness) blocked four shots over 20:15 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 home win over the Bruins.

You wouldn't have known that Zaitsev had been dealing with an illness based on his willingness to jump into the play while approaching his season average for ice time. Still, the Russian hasn't scored and has just two assists over 25 games to make him an unappealing fantasy option.

