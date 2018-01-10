Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Still 2-3 weeks away
Zaitsev (lower body) will remain out for another 2-3 weeks, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Zaitsev has missed the Leafs' previous 10 outings and appears set to miss several more. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was bogged down in an e-ght-game pointless streak. In his stead, the team has relied on a rotation of defensemen that include Connor Carrick and Travis Dermott.
