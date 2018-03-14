Play

Zaitsev (illness) will miss Wednesday's game against the Stars, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

A burgeoning defenseman with two-way acumen, Zaitsev will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. This must be a pretty nasty bug that he's dealing with given how he was ruled out so early in the day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories