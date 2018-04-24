Zaitsev notched two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

The 26-year-old came into the game without any points in the series, but Zaitsev stepped up with the Leafs' season on the line, helping to set up William Nylander's goal early in the second period to knot the score at 1-1 and collecting his second point on Tomas Plekanec's empty-netter. Zaitsev managed only five goals and 13 points in 60 games during the regular season, but Toronto may need another contribution from him in Game 7 on Wednesday if they're going to advance to the second round.