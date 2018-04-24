Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Two helpers in Game 6 win
Zaitsev notched two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.
The 26-year-old came into the game without any points in the series, but Zaitsev stepped up with the Leafs' season on the line, helping to set up William Nylander's goal early in the second period to knot the score at 1-1 and collecting his second point on Tomas Plekanec's empty-netter. Zaitsev managed only five goals and 13 points in 60 games during the regular season, but Toronto may need another contribution from him in Game 7 on Wednesday if they're going to advance to the second round.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Sets new career high in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Expected back in action Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Out against Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Status quo with injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Still under the weather•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...