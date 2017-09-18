Play

Zaitsev (concussion) will skate with Jake Gardiner this season, reports the Toronto Sun.

Coach Mike Babcock described their play together last season as a "match made in heaven for whatever reason" and he is ripe to reprise the duo this year. Zaitsev was a pleasant offensive surprise last year and should only see those totals increase now that he has a full year of NHL hockey under his belt.

