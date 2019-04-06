Zaitsev will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Zaitsev hasn't missed a game all season, but he will fall one short of a complete season as he rests up for the Leafs' upcoming playoff run. Although he's reached nowhere near the 36 points he tallied as a rookie in 2016-17, that's, in part, due to his absence from the power play. Zaitsevshould be good to go when the playoffs begin next week.