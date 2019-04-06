Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Will sit finale
Zaitsev will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Zaitsev hasn't missed a game all season, but he will fall one short of a complete season as he rests up for the Leafs' upcoming playoff run. Although he's reached nowhere near the 36 points he tallied as a rookie in 2016-17, that's, in part, due to his absence from the power play. Zaitsevshould be good to go when the playoffs begin next week.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Killing penalties, not scoring•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Practices with Muzzin on Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Finally nets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Posts rare two-point night•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Looks ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev: Absent from morning session•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...