Chadwick was assigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Chadwick, a sixth-round pick in 2023, broke out offensively this year with WHL Lethbridge, tallying 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 66 games. The 6-foot-4 blueliner will finish the year in the AHL, where he figures to open the 2024-25 campaign as well.