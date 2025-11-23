Chadwick scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 7-2 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Chadwick came into Saturday with just two assists to his name to begin his AHL rookie season. The defenseman has five points over 15 outings, but he's yet to take a big step up on offense. A sixth-round pick from 2023, Chadwick is likely to have a long development timeline, especially since he's just 20 years old.