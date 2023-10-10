Per Chris Johnston of TSN. Gregor agreed to a one-year contract worth $775,000 with Toronto on Tuesday.

Gregor earned a standard contract with the Maple Leafs after attending training camp with the team on a professional tryout. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from San Jose in June. In 57 appearances with the Sharks in 2022-23, he chipped in 10 goals, 17 points, 119 shots on net and 97 hits. Gregor is expected to occupy a fourth-line role with Toronto this campaign.