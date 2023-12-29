Gregor's ice time dropped to 9:03 Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss to the Senators.

His ice time has been as high as 17:40 in the last couple weeks -- the last time he dropped below 10 minutes was Dec. 2. Gregor is one of the fastest players in the NHL, and he is versatile enough to play on any line and on the power play. He's a great fourth-line guy who gets boosted minutes when he's flashing his skills, but that doesn't result in loads of offense. Gregor has five goals and two assists in 32 games.