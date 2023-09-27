Gregor, who is on a professional tryout contract, has impressed at Leafs camp and could break camp on the team's fourth line, reports The Athletic.

Gregor is a speedy energy fourth-line player who impressed Monday alongside David Kampf and Ryan Reaves. He set up a power-play goal and hopped the boards with Kampf on PK1. Gregor's speed is his best attribute, and with it, he springs pucks and might bury 8-10 goals, even in limited ice. He has the inside line on the fourth-line gig because he's a winger -- it's the only spot open with Kampf sliding down to the fourth line because William Nylander is skating at center. That inside line doesn't make him fantasy worthy, but Gregor is a good story nonetheless.