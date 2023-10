Gregor scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

He fired four shots and laid two hits in 11:38 while playing on the Leafs fourth line. It was a nice start to Gregor's career in Toronto, but he doesn't profile as a fantasy play. He scored a career-best 10 goals last season and delivered a career-best 23 points in 2021-22.