Gregor (illness) returned to practice Wednesday and wore a regular jersey, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, which suggests he should be available Thursday versus the Islanders.

Gregor didn't participate in Tuesday's 7-1 win over San Jose because of the illness. He has five goals, seven points, 13 PIM, 63 hits and 17 blocks in 37 outings in 2023-24. Nick Robertson is likely to be a healthy scratch Thursday despite scoring a goal Tuesday.