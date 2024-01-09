Watch Now:

Gregor (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, according to NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

Gregor will be replaced in the lineup by Nick Robertson. Coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned that a bug was going around the team, so consider Gregor day-to-day for now. The 25-year-old forward has seven points, 62 shots on goal and 63 hits in 37 games this season.

