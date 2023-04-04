Acciari (neck) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Columbus, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Acciari is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his three-game absence, centering the Maple Leafs' fourth line versus the Blue Jackets. Acciari's picked up three goals through 17 games since joining the Maple Leafs via a trade from the Blues on Feb. 17.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Not playing this weekend•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Ruled out versus Panthers•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Not playing Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Exits Friday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Noel Acciari: Scores twice in victory•