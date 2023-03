Acciari (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's game against Carolina as a precautionary measure.

Acciari was hit up high and immediately went back to the locker room. He recorded two hits and a minus-1 rating in 5:39 of ice time before leaving the game. The team specifically noting that he won't return as a precaution is likely a good sign but it's unclear if he'll be ready to go Saturday in Ottawa.