Acciari (neck) will not play this weekend, according to coach Sheldon Keefe, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Acciari has three goals in 17 games with the Maple Leafs with 57 hits. Acciari came over from St. Louis in February, where he had 10 goals and eight assists in 54 games. Consider him day-to-day next week.
