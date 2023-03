Acciari will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Florida due to an undisclosed injury, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Acciari has just three points in 17 games since joining the Leafs, so few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. With the 31-year-old center on the shelf, the Leafs are expected to roll with seven defensemen against the Panthers, which will see either Timothy Liljegren or Conor Timmins back in the lineup.