Acciari scored two goals on seven shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 7-4 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

The third star of the game, Acciari opened the scoring in the game, beating Stuart Skinner in the slot just over three minutes into the game. He would also score an empty-netter in the contest. Since joining the Maple Leafs, Acciari has scored three goals in 10 games. On the season, he has 13 goals and 21 points in 64 games.