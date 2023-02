The Blues traded Acciari and O'Reilly to Toronto in exchange for Adam Gaudette, Mikhail Abramov and three draft picks, including a 2023 first.

Acciari should fill a depth role with the Maple Leafs and add some scoring touch to the bottom-six. He has 10 goals and 18 points while averaging 14:35 of ice time through 54 games this season. The 31-year-old is set to hit free agency this offseason.